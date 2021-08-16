Little, if any, change in average gas prices

A gasoline station attendant pumps diesel into a car at a filling station on March 23, 2010 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo Illustration by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The national average price of gas hasn’t changed since last week, but New York’s average went up one cent.

U.S. average: $3.19 ($2.18 in 2020)

NYS average: $3.22 ($2.25 in 2020)

Here are the averages across upstate New York:

Batavia – $3.24 (up three cents since last week)

Buffalo – $3.15 (no change since last week)

Ithaca – $3.19 (down one cent since last week)

Rochester – $3.20 (no change since last week)

Rome – $3.27 (up one cent since last week)

Syracuse – $3.19 (no change since last week)

Watertown – $3.22 (down one cent since last week)

AAA says the summer demand for gas is starting to slow down.

“The drop in demand has helped to minimize pump price increases,” AAA says. “Crude prices have declined slightly due to market concerns that crude demand may not rebound this year as anticipated due to surging coronavirus infection rates across the globe.”