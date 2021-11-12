These are the priciest ZIP codes in the U.S. in 2021, study finds

(NEXSTAR) – U.S. home prices took off in 2021 as buyers competed for a limited number of houses, driving prices skyward in the nation’s most expensive ZIP codes, according to real estate data provider Property Shark.
The report found that, for the first time ever, the top 10 priciest ZIP codes all surpassed $4.4 million when it came to the median home sale price.
The list included ZIP codes from 10 states and California dominated the list of the top 100, taking 70 percent of spots.
Property Shark found that twice as many ZIP codes in 2021 had a median home sale price over $3 million than in 2020.
The San Francisco Bay Area alone has 47 of the costliest ZIP codes on the list, including the most expensive, Atherton, in San Mateo County (94027). It’s Atherton’s fifth year running at the top of the list, with the average sale price of $7.5 million.
Outside of the Golden State, Boston’s 02199 landed in second place. Miami’s 33109 wound up in fifth place thanks to a 66% boost from last year’s median sale price.
Notably, New York lost three ZIP codes while Arizona, Florida and Maryland each added one. Maryland also saw the sharpest jump in price for any ZIP code, with Gibson Island (21056) notching a 97% increase.
See the top 50 ZIP codes below:
|#
|Zip Code
|Location
|County
|State
|2021 Median Sale Price
|1
|94027
|Atherton
|San Mateo County
|CA
|$7,475,000
|2
|02199
|Boston
|Suffolk County
|MA
|$5,500,000
|3
|11962
|Sagaponack
|Suffolk County
|NY
|$5,000,000
|4
|94957
|Ross
|Marin County
|CA
|$4,583,000
|5
|33109
|Miami Beach
|Miami-Dade County
|FL
|$4,475,000
|6
|90210
|Beverly Hills
|Los Angeles County
|CA
|$4,125,000
|7
|93108
|Santa Barbara
|Santa Barbara County
|CA
|$4,103,000
|8
|90402
|Santa Monica
|Los Angeles County
|CA
|$4,058,000
|9
|94022
|Los Altos
|Santa Clara County
|CA
|$4,052,000
|10
|98039
|Medina
|King County
|WA
|$4,000,000
|11
|94024
|Los Altos
|Santa Clara County
|CA
|$3,856,000
|12
|94301
|Palo Alto
|Santa Clara County
|CA
|$3,800,000
|13
|11976
|Water Mill
|Suffolk County
|NY
|$3,745,000
|14
|90742
|Huntington Beach
|Orange County
|CA
|$3,625,000
|15
|92662
|Newport Beach
|Orange County
|CA
|$3,577,000
|16
|94970
|Stinson Beach
|Marin County
|CA
|$3,500,000
|17
|94028
|Portola Valley
|San Mateo County
|CA
|$3,400,000
|18
|92067
|Rancho Santa Fe
|San Diego County
|CA
|$3,399,000
|19
|92657
|Newport Beach
|Orange County
|CA
|$3,365,000
|20
|92661
|Newport Beach
|Orange County
|CA
|$3,293,000
|21
|90265
|Malibu
|Los Angeles County
|CA
|$3,250,000
|22
|90272
|Los Angeles
|Los Angeles County
|CA
|$3,250,000
|23
|10013
|New York
|New York County
|NY
|$3,212,000
|24
|21056
|Gibson Island
|Anne Arundel County
|MD
|$3,195,000
|25
|95070
|Saratoga
|Santa Clara County
|CA
|$3,150,000
|26
|10007
|New York
|New York County
|NY
|$3,125,000
|27
|94528
|Diablo
|Contra Costa County
|CA
|$3,100,000
|28
|94010
|Hillsborough/Burlingame
|San Mateo County
|CA
|$3,075,000
|29
|94920
|Belvedere Tiburon
|Marin County
|CA
|$3,050,000
|30
|89413
|Glenbrook
|Douglas County
|NV
|$3,000,000
|31
|95030
|Los Gatos
|Santa Clara County
|CA
|$2,995,000
|32
|11932
|Bridgehampton
|Suffolk County
|NY
|$2,963,000
|33
|90266
|Manhattan Beach
|Los Angeles County
|CA
|$2,910,000
|34
|94306
|Palo Alto
|Santa Clara County
|CA
|$2,810,000
|35
|93953
|Pebble Beach
|Monterey County
|CA
|$2,750,000
|36
|11975
|Wainscott
|Suffolk County
|NY
|$2,750,000
|37
|10282
|New York
|New York County
|NY
|$2,725,000
|38
|92625
|Corona Del Mar
|Orange County
|CA
|$2,695,000
|39
|11930
|Amagansett
|Suffolk County
|NY
|$2,645,000
|40
|11959
|Quogue
|Suffolk County
|NY
|$2,593,000
|41
|94025
|Menlo Park
|San Mateo County
|CA
|$2,500,000
|42
|94062
|Redwood City
|San Mateo County
|CA
|$2,500,000
|43
|89402
|Crystal Bay
|Washoe County
|NV
|$2,500,000
|44
|91108
|San Marino
|Los Angeles County
|CA
|$2,490,000
|45
|92651
|Laguna Beach
|Orange County
|CA
|$2,475,000
|46
|90077
|Los Angeles
|Los Angeles County
|CA
|$2,460,000
|47
|90212
|Beverly Hills
|Los Angeles County
|CA
|$2,429,000
|48
|94507
|Alamo
|Contra Costa County
|CA
|$2,400,000
|49
|95014
|Cupertino
|Santa Clara County
|CA
|$2,310,000
|50
|94123
|San Francisco
|San Francisco County
|CA
|$2,307,000
See the full list on the Property Shark website.