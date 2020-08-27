Fire at old CharlesTown Factory Outlet Mall in Utica impacting air quality

UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A fire at the old CharlesTown Factory Outlet Mall in Utica overnight is covering the lower east side of the city in smoke and ash Thursday morning.

The multiple alarm fire call came in at 1:25 a.m. Pictures and video on social media show the building engulfed in flames.

As of late Thursday morning, firefighters were still on the scene as large columns of smoke were still billowing from the building and blowing westward into east Utica.

With the exception of a small portion of a corner of the building on the Bleecker Street side of the complex, the walls of the building remain standing. The interior is gutted, as the floors collapsed in on each other.

No injuries have been reported as a result of the fire, but air quality has been impacted.

Oneida County issued an air quality warning because of smoke and ash coming from the building. Residents in the area are asked to keep all of their windows closed, if possible, and to stay indoors.

