Fire at Operation Adopt A Soldier headquarters results in loss of more than 200 care packages

WILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Saturday afternoon, a fire broke out at the headquarters of Operation Adopt A Soldier. Within minutes, emergency crews responded to the scene and attempted to control the blaze.

According to officials, the fire is said to have started in the utility room of the building which is also shared by an apartment and another business.

The building was declared a total loss as well as a majority of the contents inside. More than 200 packages that were ready to be sent to troops serving overseas along with additional donations were among the items lost as a result of the fire.

Workers for the organization would like to thank all of the first responders that helped to put the fire out and provided medical assistance as well.

Workers for the organization said firefighters were able to save two American Flags that encompassed signatures of military personnel.

“We will continue to serve our troops overseas as we fight to recover from this loss. It was unfortunate that the packages were not able to reach their final destination before this tragic fire” said Co-Chairman, Cliff Sequin. “We will hopefully be back on our feet soon and continue to work with the community.”

The organization is currently accepting monetary donations through their website here or their Go Fund Me page here. Saratoga National Bank, Glenns Falls National Bank, and a list of items and drop-off locations is also available on their website.

The organization says updates will be posted to their Facebook page and website as they become available. They thank everyone for their continued support.