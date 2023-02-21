CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Fire crews were called to a heavy garage fire overnight in the town of Clay.

The call went out at approximately 1:45 a.m. Tuesday morning, February 21, on Linda Lane near Gaskin Road and 57.

Moyers Corners was first alerted by the Onondaga County 911 Center for a reported fire and Station 1 responded to the area.

Battalion 1 arrived shortly after being dispatched and reported heavy fire conditions from an attached garage and declared a Signal 99 (working structure fire).

Engine 11 arrived soon after and split their crew with half initiating a fire attack and the other half searching the structure for any possible victims.

Engine 31 and Engine 41 provided additional manpower to the scene.

Clay Fire Department and Phoenix Enterprise Fire Company #1 both provided crews to the scene, as well as a Rapid Intervention Team from North West Fire Fire District.

In addition, crews from Cicero Fire Department, North Syracuse Fire Department, Belgium Cold Springs Fire Department, and Liverpool Fire Department provided standby companies at Moyers Corner’s firehouses.

Moyers Corners was also assisted on-scene by the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office, the Onondaga County Fire Investigation Unit, and Northern Onondaga Volunteer Ambulance (N.O.V.A.).

According to Onondaga County Sheriff’s spokesperson, Thomas Newton, at the time of the fire, there was no one at home and there are no reported injuries, either civilian or fire service members.

The fire began in the attached garage and spread to the rest of the house, but the cause of the fire is yet to be determined and is being investigated.