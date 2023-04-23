TRUXTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A fire broke out in a family of six’s home on Saturday, April 22, completely burning through and destroying the house in Truxton, New York.

The Truxton Fire Department along with Cuyler Fire and DeRuyter Fire Departments were dispatched at 2:25 p.m. on Saturday to a fully involved structure fire on Morgan Hill Road.

After arriving at the house fire, a second alarm was sent to the Homer Fire Department, Cortlandville Fire Department, Fabius Fire Department, Apulia Fire Department, Tully Fire Department, McGraw Fire Department, Preble Fire Department, Smith Ambulance and Cortland County Sheriff’s department who all brought manpower and equipment to fight the fire.

The family of six was not at home at the time of the fire and according to the Truxton Fire Department, the Red Cross is assisting them.

Courtesy of the Truxton Fire Department Courtesy of the Truxton Fire Department

While the State Fire investigators were doing their job, the fire flared back up and Truxton Fire Department activated several of the aforementioned departments for manpower to help them finish the job.

While members were on scene, Truxton was activated for an EMS call on Truxton-Tully road. Tully Fire & EMS responded to assist as well.