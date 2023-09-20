Irasburg, VT – Firefighters in the Orleans County town of Irasburg responded to a barn fire last night. According to the department’s Facebook page, firefighters responded to Covered Bridge Road just after 10 p.m. Pictures posted show the barn to be fully engulfed in flames and it appears to be a total loss. There is no word on how the fire started.

No animals were in the barn at the time and there is no indication that anyone was hurt in the fire.

Orleans Fire, Orleans Ambulance, Newport Center Fire and Glover Fire Departments all assisted in putting out the fire.

Courtesy: Irasburg Fire Department