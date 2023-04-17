CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A house fire broke out in Clay on Monday morning at 7:26 a.m. injuring one and causing fire and smoke damage to the house.

The Clay Fire Department along with Mutual Aid Companies of Cicero, Brewerton, Moyers Corners and North Syracuse were dispatched to 8212 Perrugia Lane for the fire.

Upon arrival, the first companies found both occupants of the residence with a man subject with minor burns and smoke inhalation in the driveway.

The house was engulfed in flames and smoke coming from the attached garage so the first companies made an interior attack extinguishing the fire in approximately 20 minutes.

The injured male occupant was transported to an area hospital for evaluation. No other injuries were reported.

The fire is currently under investigation by the Onondaga County Fire Investigation Unit.