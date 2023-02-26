SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A fire broke out in a Downtown high-rise this weekend on February 25 which displaced one occupant.

Syracuse Firefighters were alerted by the Onondaga County 911 center around 12:18 a.m. on Saturday morning to a fire alarm activation at 300 East Washington Street, in Downtown Syracuse.

A telephone alarm dispatched an engine company, a truck company and a district chief to investigate the fire.

Station 1 (S. State St.) firefighters arrived moments later and were alerted to reports of smoke in the building and noted a water flow alarm on the alarm panel. That upgraded the alarm to a full telephone response, with an additional 2 engines responding, as well as the Squad Company, and the Rescue Company.

After investigating the high-rise, firefighters located the fire in a second-floor apartment. According to Syracuse Fire Department investigators, the fire started from a couch that caught on fire in the living area due to careless disposal of smoking materials.

Once the fire started, the building’s sprinkler system activated as designed and held the fire in check, limiting the potential for the fire to spread. Firefighters were then able to fully extinguish it.

In addition to smoke and water damage in the fire apartment, several other apartments sustained water damage. Firefighters remained on the scene for approximately two hours clearing the building of smoke and toxic gases.

In total, 30 firefighters from six different City Fire stations responded to this alarm.

SFD reported there were no injuries to civilians or fire personnel and at least one occupant was displaced by the fire.

Syracuse Fire Department, Ambulance, Syracuse Police, American Medical Response, and National Grid also responded to the scene.