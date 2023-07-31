WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Fire officials say they’re still monitoring the solar farm fire in the Town of Lyme in a press release sent out Monday, July 31.

Jefferson County director of Fire and Emergency Management Joseph Plummer said that the blaze on County Route 179 in the Village of Chaumont has been contained and water was stopped at 11 a.m. Sunday, July 30.

Units are still continuing to monitor temperature levels in the equipment and the surrounding air quality. Crews will remain on scene for the duration of the investigation.

On Thursday, July 27 solar farm on County Route 179 caught on fire. This may have stemmed from one of the solar batteries. Residents in the town were made to shelter-in-place for four hours and County Route 179 was also closed to traffic.

Events like Lyme Community Days and the Blues n’ BBQ were affected by health concerns surrounding the fire.