Fire truck responding to scene on Goethe Street collides with school bus

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A school bus was knocked over by a fire truck at the intersection of N. Ogden and E. Lovejoy streets.

The incident happened on Tuesday morning. At the time, the fire truck was responding to a fire on Goethe Street.

When the crash occurred, the bus driver and an aide had become trapped. Both occupants, who were injured, had to be extricated.

Crews began responding to the fire on Goethe shortly after 7 a.m. There, a fire began on the second floor and went up to the attic of a 2.5-story house.

Damage to the home is estimated at $225,000. It’s not clear what caused the fire.

As a result, Goethe is closed from Ludington to E. Lovejoy. In addition to that, E. Lovejoy is closed from Schiller to Goethe.