Correction: A previous version of this story incorrectly referred to the defendants’ conditional discharge.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A former West Seneca police officer will spend the next three years on conditional discharge for defrauding several retail stores across Western New York between 2018 and 2022, the Erie County District Attorney said Monday.

Between January 2018 and April 2022, 34-year-old Ryan Miller stole merchandise from several area stores. Additionally, he defrauded stores by re-packing stolen items and then returning them to the store. He did this at multiple home improvement retailers and other big box stores in the area, authorities said.

He pleaded guilty to grand larceny and scheme to defraud, both felonies, in October and was subsequently fired from the West Seneca Police Department.

His co-defendant, 27-year-old Dylan Biddeman of West Seneca, was also sentenced to three years of conditional discharge after pleading guilty to grand larceny for his role.

Miller also paid full restitution of $31,533.74, while Biddeman paid $28,839.79 in restitution.