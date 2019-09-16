Firefighter credited with saving life of man in cardiac arrest while attending the SU/Clemson game

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) In the right place at the right time, Greg Popps, President of the Fairmount Fire Department, is being credited with saving the life of a man who was going into cardiac arrest at the Dome during Saturday night’s game against Clemson.

The fire department posting about it on its Facebook page:

Popps noticed the man losing consciousness and jumped into action, administering CPR.

Because of Popps’ quick-thinking, the man was conscious and breathing when medical staff arrived to bring him to the hospital.

The man was taken from the Dome with no noticeable issues, according to the fire department.