MAYFIELD, N.Y. (WTEN) — Brandon Lehr, the Gloversville firefighter who was severely injured in a motorcycle crash back in June 2020, is running for Mayfield Town Supervisor. He made the announcement on his personal Facebook page Saturday evening, with the simple phrase, “Brandon Lehr for Mayfield Town Supervisor.”

Lehr currently holds the rank of captain in the Gloversville Fire Department. He has also been a volunteer firefighter in Mayfield for nearly 25 years.

“I feel that because of my age, I bring a unique set of views to the position, as my views are rooted in traditional conservative ways,” said Lehr in a video announcement first posted by Fulton County Area News. “At the same time, I understand the importance of progress to keep the town viable.”

Lehr was just starting a new chapter in life with his girlfriend, Rachel Ortega, when the pair was hit by a drunk driver on June 19, 2020. Both suffered broken bones, severe road rash, and internal injuries. Lehr was not expected to survive.

After spending 32 days in Albany Medical Center, he was transferred to St. Mary’s Acute Rehab for a little over two weeks before returning home. When he was released, Lehr was escorted back to Mayfield by his motorcycle club, fire trucks, and State Police—a tribute organized by his friend, Mark Hammond.

Months later, in October 2020, a Gloversville man turned himself in at the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office. Michael Telfer, 47, was charged with felony vehicular assault, driving while intoxicated, reckless driving, failure to yield right of way, failure to keep right, and improper turn. He was arraigned in the Town of Mayfield Court and released on $20,000 bail. Eventually, he accepted a plea deal in exchange for a weekend in jail and five years of probation.

Lehr was overwhelmed by the support his community offered throughout the process. “What I can say about the whole experience is that it really has shown me what a small town really is made out of,” stated the Mayfield candidate.

He echoed that sentiment in his recent video announcement. “Mayfield is one of the most desirable places to live in our county,” he said, “and I plan to keep it that way.”