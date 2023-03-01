BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — As of 1:20 p.m., one firefighter remains unaccounted for as crews battle a four-alarm structure fire on Main Street in Buffalo’s Theatre District.

The fire began around 10 a.m. at 745 Main Street, a three-story commercial structure the Buffalo Fire Department was told was owned by former Congressman Chris Jacobs.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz advised those traveling downtown to avoid the area. Buffalo Police also posted a similar notice.

As of 1:51 p.m., the following streets remain closed due to the fire:

-Main Street (E. Tupper to Goodell)

-Washington Street (E. Tupper to Goodell)

-Goodell Street (Michigan to Main)

Additionally, Route 33 outbound is closed at Best Street due to an earlier, unrelated tractor-trailer crash.

A large portion of downtown Buffalo is blocked off as fire crews work to put out this fire happening right now on Main Street. We’ll have a live update at noon on @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/ITUhe4lNaQ — Sarah Minkewicz (@SarahMinkewicz) March 1, 2023

Video of the fire, taken by News 4’s Sarah Minkewicz, can be seen below.

Buffalo Fire Commissioner William Renaldo says crews will remain at the scene until the unaccounted firefighter is recovered. He was trapped inside and they believe he could still be alive.

Due to an interior collapse that happened shortly after first responders’ arrival, firefighters had to be evacuated from the building. They have had no contact with the trapped firefighter since the collapse, and the instability of the building is hindering their rescue efforts.

“It’s gonna be some time before we can enter the building,” Renaldo said during a conference held at 1:20 p.m.

Within half an hour of this conference, police and firefighters paused what they were doing and were seen standing side by side.

All police and firefighters have paused what they are doing. The scene has fallen quiet. @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/4kR8FyYvjW — Tara Lynch (@thetaralynch) March 1, 2023

We're seeing BPD and BFD members standing in unison, bowing their heads in prayer. @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/tHYDUjgZ6O — Jeff Preval (@JeffPrevalTV) March 1, 2023

According to Renaldo, there were reports of a small group of workers outside the building who were using a torch. Officials were looking to interview them.

The fire is believed to have been smoldering for some time before 911 was called, Renaldo says.

Buffalo Public Schools released a statement just before Noon, saying “immediate and appropriate safety and health measures were taken to seal impacted schools near the scene of the fire.”

“All intake outlets for ventilation have been closed and all classroom air purifiers have been powered on,” the school district wrote. “District safety and health personnel are on site at the schools. Masks have been made available to all staff and students. The District will be providing additional updates throughout the day.”

Mayor Byron Brown, after hearing that one firefighter was still unaccounted for, tweeted “We are asking the entire City of Buffalo and region to pray for the brave man and women of the Buffalo Fire Department.”

We are expecting to hear from city officials again later this afternoon.