Firemen totally nailed how to help this little girl stay calm after a car crash

Firemen thought up a clever way to keep a young girl calm after she was involved in a car crash by letting her try her hand at painting their nails.

Chief Hadley and Captain Lloyd of the North Davis Fire District in West Point, Utah, noticed the unidentified young citizen, who was emotional but not physically injured, holding some small bottles of nail polish and used the manicure as a positive distraction.

Two firemen from the North Davis Fire District show off their manicured nails after helping a young girl.

“Our A shift Battalion Chief and Captain were on the scene of a motor vehicle accident where a small female child was not injured but very scared,” the North Davis Fire Department shared on Facebook on Saturday.

“After noticing the child was holding bottles of fingernail polish, these 2 officers started talking to her about her polish and asked her [if] she would paint their nails. Within minutes, the child was calmly paining their nails and had forgotten about the accident she had just experienced,” the fire station said.

Chief Mark Becraft commended their response on the scene in a Facebook comment, writing, “Kudos to these great guys that serve our community, it’s just the little things that make a huge difference.”

Becraft further hailed his colleagues’ representation of the fire district’s core values, safety, compassion, customer service” which are the center of the fire district’s “bullseye” badge.