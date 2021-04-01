First body-worn cameras deployed to NYS Police

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police has deployed its first body-worn cameras as the agency’s new program begins its statewide rollout. The requirement for Troopers to wear body-worn cameras is the result of legislation that was signed into law last June.

The body-worn cameras will be worn by uniform members at the rank of Trooper while they are on patrol. The first cameras will be deployed in Troop G in the Capital Region and cameras will be expanded to NYSP members statewide on a gradual, rolling basis. The full deployment for Troop G should be completed by late April or early May.

“Body-worn cameras are an important tool that will not only reinforce public confidence in the great work our Troopers do each and every day, but will also serve as a critically important investigative tool,” said State Police Acting Superintendent Kevin Bruen. “The use of this technology will provide real benefits to the communities we serve.”



(New York State Police/Facebook)

The next group to receive the cameras will be Troop NYC, with Troops K, L, F, C, E, A, D and B to follow throughout the summer and fall. Troopers stationed in Troop T on the NYS Thruway will receive cameras at the same time as the Troop in which they are geographically located. The exact order and timing of the deployments will depend on the completion of infrastructure and information technology upgrades and buildouts at the 250 barracks statewide.

Axon will supply the State Police with a total of 3,000 cameras and will provide secure cloud video storage, software, and technical support at a cost of $7.6 million per year.

Under state law, Troopers are required to record video immediately before an officer exits a patrol vehicle to interact with a person or situation. This includes:

For all uses of force, arrests and summonses

All interactions with individuals suspected of criminal activity

All searches of persons and property

Any call to a crime in progress

Any investigative actions involving interactions with members of the public

Any interaction with an emotionally disturbed person

And any instances where an officer feels any imminent danger or the need to document their time on duty.

The cameras will automatically start recording whenever a patrol vehicle’s emergency lighting is activated, and anytime a member unholsters their firearm or taser.