ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department has announced the first case of monkeypox in the county.

The health department’s laboratory received the positive test result on Tuesday night. They add that the patient has been in isolation and does not pose a risk to the public. Contact tracing has also finished and all known contacts have been notified.

The Onondaga County Health Department is holding the first vaccine clinic for high-risk individuals on Wednesday, August 10. High-risk individuals eligible for an appointment are gay or bisexual males, men who have sex with men, and/or transgender, gender non-conforming, or gender non-binary individuals who are 18 or older and have had multiple or anonymous sex partners in the last 14 days.

The health department adds that future clinics will be announced as more vaccines are received.

Symptoms of monkeypox include fever, headache, aches and pains, swollen lymph nodes, and a rash. The rash can look like a blister, pus-filled bump, open sore, or widespread small hard bumps on the body.

The Onondaga County Health Department says to contact your primary health care provider immediately if you have been exposed to monkeypox or are experiencing symptoms. You can also text “MONKEYPOX” to 81336.