Concord, NH — The first case of omicron has been reported by the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services. The New Hampshire resident from Cheshire County had traveled out of state and was exposed to someone who was identified to have the omicron strain. The NH resident is considered to be fully vaccinated but had not gotten a booster dose. Their symptoms were minor and they have recovered during home isolation.

55.3% of the state have been reported to be fully vaccinated with 61.4% having at least one dose.

“Anybody 5 years of age or older should get vaccinated against COVID-19, including people who were previously infected with COVID-19,” said State Epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan. “And people who have already completed a primary COVID-19 vaccine series should get a booster dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in order to have optimal protection against both the currently circulating Delta variant, and the new emerging Omicron variant.”