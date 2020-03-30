First coronavirus death reported in Saratoga County

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga County Department of Public Health announced the first death linked to COVID-19 in the County: a 95-year-old woman diagnosed with the virus passed away at Glens Falls Hospital on Friday.

Along with the county’s first death, the coronavirus has also been confirmed in 108 cases in Saratoga. Saturday’s update reported 110 cases, but the health department says three of those individuals did not live within the county.

Of the 108 cases, one was a new positive test since Saturday, and 14 are hospitalized.

From county to county, confirmed cases outside of New York City may seem very low, even considering that for most reported numbers of the coronavirus, the total number of confirmed cases includes individuals who have been cleared and released.

However, because testing resources are limited countrywide, many untested individuals who have contracted the virus are not represented in official counts.

In response to reports that County residents continue gathering outdoors, at parks and golf courses, the health department encourages following social distancing guidelines.

