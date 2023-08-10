EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WIVB) — After donating nearly $2 million to Oishei Children’s Hospital thanks to special sets of “Little People,” Fisher-Price is back with another set of Buffalo Bills figurines meant to help the community.

Starting Friday, Wegmans customers can head to their local store (Buffalo, Rochester or Syracuse areas) and pick up the latest Little People Collector group, which features Josh Allen, Dawson Knox, Von Miller and a Bills superfan.

The sets are $24.99, and $10 from every sale made in-store through the end of 2024 will go to The Children’s Hospital of Buffalo Foundation, up to $1 million. The foundation benefits services at Oishei.

The $2 million raised so far started with the first Little People Collector Bills set in 2021, and continued with 2022’s set, which featured Allen, Stefon Diggs and Head Coach Sean McDermott.