Five people rescued from roof of burning home in Girardville

Four of the five people rescued taken to hospital, including two children

GIRARDVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A family of five people in Girardville had to be rescued from the roof of their burning home on New Year’s morning.

According to Girardville Fire Chief Frank Zangari, the home caught fire around 8:00 a.m. Friday. When they arrived, neighbors used a ladder to helped rescue 5 family members who were on the second floor from the roof of the home.







Zangari says two children were flown to the hospital for unspecified injuries. A man who was rescued was taken to the hospital after he suffered burns and smoke inhalation. A woman was also transported as a precautionary measure.

Firefighters were able to get the fire out with minimal damage to the home next door.

A fire marshal has been called in to investigate how the fire started.