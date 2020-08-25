Five states removed from the New York travel advisory

NEW YORK, N.Y. (WETM) – Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that five states—Alaska, Arizona, Delaware, Maryland and Montana—have been removed from New York State’s COVID-19 travel advisory.

No other states were added to the list, but the U.S. Territory Guam has been added.

The advisory requires individuals who have traveled to New York from areas with significant community spread to quarantine for 14 days. The quarantine applies to any person arriving from an area with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a 7-day rolling average or an area with a 10 percent or higher positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average.

The full, updated travel advisory list is below:

Alabama

Arkansas

California

Florida

Georgia

Guam

Hawaii

Iowa

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Minnesota

Missouri

Mississippi

North Carolina

North Dakota

Nebraska

Nevada

Oklahoma

Puerto Rico

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Virginia

Virgin Islands

Wisconsin

“New Yorkers made enormous sacrifices to get our numbers as low as they are today, and we don’t want to give up an inch of that hard-earned progress. That’s why these travel advisory precautions are so important – we don’t want people who travel to states with high community spread to bring the virus back here,” Governor Cuomo said. “While it’s good news that five states have been removed from the travel advisory, the list remains far too long as America continues to struggle with COVID-19. New Yorkers should stay vigilant and be careful—wear a mask, socially distance, and be smart. This pandemic is not over.”

New York State has had a rate of positive tests below 1 percent for 18 straight days. Yesterday, 2 deaths were reported from COVID-19, matching the state’s previous low.

