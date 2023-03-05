BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — “Fix it! Don’t ditch it.” That was the motto of a free repair event called “Dare to Repair Café,” in Buffalo on Saturday.

Volunteers spent the morning making repairs to household items free of charge.

“My dad had a lot of hands-on opportunities growing up. So, innately I’ve been big into fixing things and car work all that stuff, just from my dad,” said Christian Krasnek, of Springville.

The 25-year-old said he also has a lot of experience from his employer which sells and repairs printers and copiers. “Hopefully, I can fix whatever they’ve got,” he said.

“They’ll sort of walk them through what the problem is, identify the solution, and they’ll go home with a perfectly working item,” explained Tool Library Executive Director Darren Cotton.

The volunteer experts were versed in most everything from electrical repairs to sewing strategies. Gas powered items and TV’s were not allowed. The event was hosted by the Tool Library. The nonprofit has been holding those kinds of repair events since 2017.

“Our goal really is to divert waste but also teach people skills and recapture that fixer culture,” said Cotton.

Dare to Repair Cafes are held once a month in various locations. For more information on the event scheduled for April, click here.