NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — Governor Andrew Cuomo has directed that all flags in New York State be lowered to half staff for retired New York State Police Sergeant Jeffrey Cicora, the 9/11 hero who died of illnesses linked to ground zero.

Calling hours for Cicora are from 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday, with his funeral at 10 a.m. on Friday. Both will be at the Immaculate Conception Church in Fayetteville.