SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– Needing a push to buy some tickets for Saturday’s Syracuse men’s Basketball game? Well here you go.

For the next 48 hours, tickets will be $20 off!

On top of this, Syracuse men’s and women’s basketball season tickets for 2023-24 are now on sale online, by phone at 888-DOMETIX (888-366-3849), or in person at the JMA Wireless Dome Box Office.

Men’s Basketball Season Ticket Notes:

  • There will not be an increase in the price of season tickets for 2023-24
  • Season tickets start at $250, and are available at all price levels, including a limited number of floor seats
  • The $250 season ticket will include more seat options than in previous years
  • Syracuse University benefits-eligible faculty and staff can obtain a 20% discount on up to two season tickets in select areas
  • Flexible payment plans are available
  • Current Syracuse men’s basketball season ticket holders can renew using their MyCuse account

Women’s Basketball Season Ticket Notes:

  • There will not be an increase in the price of season tickets for 2023-24
  • Season tickets start at $99, and are available at all price levels, including a limited number of floor seats
  • Syracuse University benefits-eligible faculty and staff can obtain a 20% discount on up to two season tickets in select areas
  • Flexible payment plans are available

According to Syracuse University.