SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– Needing a push to buy some tickets for Saturday’s Syracuse men’s Basketball game? Well here you go.

For the next 48 hours, tickets will be $20 off!

On top of this, Syracuse men’s and women’s basketball season tickets for 2023-24 are now on sale online, by phone at 888-DOMETIX (888-366-3849), or in person at the JMA Wireless Dome Box Office.

Men’s Basketball Season Ticket Notes:

There will not be an increase in the price of season tickets for 2023-24

Season tickets start at $250, and are available at all price levels, including a limited number of floor seats

The $250 season ticket will include more seat options than in previous years

Syracuse University benefits-eligible faculty and staff can obtain a 20% discount on up to two season tickets in select areas

Flexible payment plans are available

Current Syracuse men’s basketball season ticket holders can renew using their MyCuse account

Women’s Basketball Season Ticket Notes:

There will not be an increase in the price of season tickets for 2023-24

Season tickets start at $99, and are available at all price levels, including a limited number of floor seats

Syracuse University benefits-eligible faculty and staff can obtain a 20% discount on up to two season tickets in select areas

Flexible payment plans are available

