ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — When you think about the Big Game, you’re probably thinking about what snacks and food you’ll serve. Look no further than the classic chicken wing. Super Bowl Sunday is the mecca of chicken wing celebrations with billions sold each year.

According to the National Chicken Council, Americans will eat 1.42 billion wings while watching the Bengals take on the Rams. The USDA reports wing prices have increased this week ahead of the Big Game. At the grocery store, consumers are paying more than $0.30 cents per pound more than this time last year. For bone-in wings from a restaurant, football fans may pay as much as $2 more per pound. Prices have increased due to supply chain issues, worker shortages, and increased demand.

Thousands of pounds of wings will be sold from kitchens across the country, but it may cost a bit more. Rodney Strange, kitchen manager at the Elbow Room, said wing prices have dramatically increased this year, but restaurants are not price gauging.

“We try to keep our prices down as low as we can,” he said.

As for preparing for the big day, Strange says it is stressful but rewarding. He begins thinking about the big day months in advance.

“In the middle of summer I have nightmares about Super Bowl Sunday and I wake up and think, ‘Oh my gosh. I got six more months,'” Strange said. “People start ordering them the week before.”

The first step to making the perfect chicken wing is placing them in the frier. Strange uses fresh, never frozen flats and drums. If you like your wings crispy, he recommends 20 minutes in the frier, but the average wing cook time is 15 minutes.

Then, the wings come out of the hot oil and get shaken thoroughly before being placed into the sauce. The most popular sauce at the Elbow Room is medium but Strange would not go as far to specify the butter to sauce ratio. After they have been coated in the secret sauce, they are plated with blue cheese or ranch and celery sticks.

“It’s our famous sauce of at least 40 years, and we never change it same exact thing,” Strange added.

Looking for some chicken wing fun facts? Per Spoon University, they were created in 1964 by mistake in Buffalo, N.Y. The most famous chicken wing tale hails from the Anchor Bar in the Queen City. In 1977, the mayor of Buffalo deemed July 29 as National Chicken Wing Day. The world record for most wings eaten is 444 in less than 30 minutes. The average American eats 90 wings per year.

