Florida deputy reunited with 5-year-old girl she saved 3 years ago

COLLIER COUNTY, F.L. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A Florida sheriff’s deputy was recently reunited with a child she saved and shared a post on Facebook about the emotional experience.

Corporal Sherry Rego described it as the best day of her entire year.

“She was crying happy tears a minute ago when we called and asked permission to share this beautiful post from her personal Facebook page,” the Collier County Sheriff’s Department wrote.

The corporal wrote that while she was pumping gas, she was approached by a little girl.

“While pumping gas this beautiful girl came to my truck… tears rolled in my eyes as I looked at her, her parents and big brother… Her mom said to her do you remember your angel, why did she say this? Because just over 3 years ago I was giving her lifeless daughter CPR. She was almost 2 and today she proudly shared she is 5 and on her way to Disney!”

The corporal said the experience was a reminder of why she is a first responder.

“This was such a blessed reminder why I do the job I do, and beyond grateful to the amazing agency I work for that believes in top notch training for their deputies and equipment to do our everyday tasks. Enjoy your Disney weekend pretty girl, you left my heart so full today.”

