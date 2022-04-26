UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office has reported that a Florida man who has been accused of raping a 4-year-old girl for 8-years, is now sitting in Oneida County jail.

According to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, the first report of sexual activity was made to the Child Advocacy Center on July 3 of 2021. An investigation into the report discovered that 46-year-old Gregory J. Taylor of Lakeland, Florida had been sexually abusing a girl for 8 years, from when the girl was 4-year-old to 12-years-old.

On February 17, 2022, Taylor was indicted by the Oneida County Grand Jury and a warrant was issued for his arrest. On March 2, Taylor was found in Lakeland, Florida and was taken into custody without incident.

On Friday, April 22, Taylor was arraigned and charged with the following:

Predatory Sexual Assault against a Child, (Class A-II Felony)

Rape in the First Degree (Class B Felony)

Sexual Abuse in the First Degree (Class D Felony)

Taylor is currently being held in the Oneida County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bail, or $100,000 bond. Services have been offered on behalf of the child through the Child Advocacy Center.