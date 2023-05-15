SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Adrian Autry and the Syracuse men’s basketball team have added a new member to their roster. Former Florida State center, Naheem McLeod, announced via social media that he will be transferring to Syracuse next season.

McLeod spent the last two seasons in Tallahassee. This past year, he appeared in 28 games and started in 11 of them. He scored a career-high 16 points against Syracuse back in February.

This is the third transfer for Autry and the Orange this offseason. McLeod joins JJ Starling and Chance Westry.

McLeod has two years of college eligibility remaining.