TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)— A Tampa woman was arrested last week after she allegedly posed as a child and sexually battered a boy she met online, police say.

A tip on Oct. 19 accused Alyssa Zinger, 22, of an “inappropriate relationship” with a child, according to Tampa police.

The victim was identified by police as a middle school boy between the ages of 12 and 15, according to the arrest report. Zinger was accused of posing as a 14-year-old home-school student when she met the boy on social media.

The child reported believing Zinger was 14 during their four-month relationship and “stated she physically seemed much older than her age,” according to Tampa police. Detectives also learned Zinger lied to police about her age when the pair was caught shoplifting at Nordstrom in July.

The tipster told Tampa police that Zinger sent child exploitation material involving the victim and another middle schooler to several other children on Snapchat, according to police.

When they interviewed the boy, investigators say he told police Zinger engaged in sexual activity with him approximately 30 times, according to the arrest report. He also stated that Zinger told him she sexually assaulted other boys between the ages of 13 and 15, according to police, and now Tampa detectives are searching for any additional victims.

“It is disturbing and unsettling to see an adult take advantage of a child and prey on them,” Chief Lee Bercaw said in a statement. “Anyone who may have been a victim of Zinger’s, we encourage you to come forward. The Tampa Police Department will support you and ensure a predator like Zinger doesn’t cause you or others additional harm.”

Zinger was arrested and booked into the Hillsborough County Jail on two counts of lewd or lascivious battery and five counts of lewd or lascivious molestation. She has since been released, according to jail records.

Anyone who believes they are a victim is encouraged to contact the Tampa Police Department at (813) 231-6130.

Hillsborough County Public Schools released the following statement to Nexstar’s WFLA: