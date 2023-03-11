TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida woman took the podium at the March 2 Planning & Zoning Board meeting in Boca Raton with an unusual request. She asked the board to designate March 10 as “Sugar Daddy and Mommy Appreciation Day.”

The woman, who identified herself as Ashley Cream, stood up to speak after the board discussed amending city code regarding storage of flammable liquids. An elderly man stood up from a wheelchair and walked beside her to the podium.

Cream told the board members they were “looking absolutely fabulous, a little bit serious,” before saying she appeared before them as a concerned citizen and voter.

“You guys may not be aware, but Florida has the largest per-capita population of sugar daddies in the U.S.,” Cream said, pointing out that Miami, Palm Beach and Boca Raton have the most “concentrated populace of these aged benefactors.”

“Sugar daddies both gay and straight — and yes, even sugar mommies — are responsible for college educations, cars, homes, rents, jets, Birkin [bags], and the occasional body enhancement,” Cream said, gesturing to her chest. “But not me though, I’m all-natural.”

She said the “aged benefactors” support the local economy.

“I’m requesting you decree a Sugar Daddy and Mommy Appreciation Day on March 10 to honor those who have given us so much,” Cream said. “Thank you. I love you all. Bye!”

Board members seemed puzzled by the request.

“Thank you for your —that’s a City Council issue,” said a board member.

The woman then wheeled the elderly man out of the room in a wheelchair.