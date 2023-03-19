TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Very soon, the Capital Region Flower and Garden Expo will usher in the new season. The 34th annual spring showcase will be held at Hudson Valley Community College from Friday, March 24 to Sunday, March 26.

Featuring over 60,000 square feet of themed florals, landscaped gardens, shopping, and seminars, the local tradition’s 2023 them is “Roots.” Event manager Pennie Gonzalez said, “We are going back to our roots by filling the lower-level arena with flower and garden displays. We are growing new roots by adding food trucks with breakfast, lunch, and dinner offerings. Our roots are anchored and continue to support Wildwood.”

Indeed, a portion of each ticket sold at the Capital Region Flower and Garden Expo will benefit Wildwood Programs, which helps people with autism and developmental disabilities. Tickets are $15 at the door, but kids under 10 are free with a paid adult. Advance, disocunted tickets are available at online for $12 through March 23. A three-day pass is $33, and March 24—the first day of the weekend—is Senior Day, when tickets are $11 for those 62 and up.

Whether or not you have a green thumb, the expo aims to give you a glimpse of spring. The expo starts at 10 a.m. each day, and ends at 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 5 p.m. on Sunday. Parking is free at: Hudson Valley Community College’s McDonough Sports Complex, at 80 Vandenburgh Avenue.

“After a two-year pause and a rebuilding year, we are just so happy to be back in full form. With tireless efforts, we are thrilled to present bigger floral arrangements, more interactive, full-scale garden exhibits, additional educational activities and stations, a better shopping experience, more wineries, more houseplants, and more succulents than ever before,” said Gonzalez. “We are pumped to have the area’s premiere garden centers, designers, and landscape contractors all under one roof. It is a plant lover’s dream come true!”