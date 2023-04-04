SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — April showers bring May flowers, but what about when it’s the late summer?

The Flower Show is returning to the New York State Fair this year, returning after their last appearance in 2019, in the Horticulture Building.

Each day, fairgoers can check out “what’s growing on” in the building. As it’s volunteer led, there will be nine shows available throughout the Fair, each with a theme.

Flower Show Schedule

DateTheme & Exhibit
Wednesday, August 23Gladiolus Show
Thursday, August 24Outdoor Grown Garden Fruits & Vegetables
Friday, August 25Hosta Cut Leaf Show
Saturday, August 26Trees & Shrubs ShowOrnamental Grasses & Grass-Like Plants Show
Sunday, August 27Trees & Shrubs ShowOrnamental Grasses & Grass-Like Plants Show
Monday, August 28Dahlia Show
Tuesday, August 29Dahlia Show
Wednesday, August 30Gladiolus Show
Thursday, August 31Gladiolus Show
Friday, September 1Gladiolus Show
Saturday, September 2Garden Flowers & Roses Show
Sunday, September 3Container Grown Plants Show
Monday, September 4Container Grown Plants Show

Horticulturists can even compete in the Fair’s competition to show off their flowers.

There will also be three “Artistic Design” flower shows that will take place at the same time.

Presented by the Federated Garden Clubs of Central New York District VI, the overall theme of the Artistic Design Flower Show shines a spotlight on “The Power of Flowers.”

Exhibitors will be able to showcase displays in categories including Tables, Creative Style and Traditional Flower Designs, as well as in Artistic Crafts, and Photography, says the NYS Fair.

Artistic Design Show Schedule

DateShow
Wednesday, August 23 –Monday, August 28Life in Bloom
Tuesday, August 29 –Monday, September 4Floral Therapy
Wednesday, August 23 – Monday, September 4Botanical Arts: Photography

“As a gardener here in Central New York, it is meaningful to be able to give back to the community in this way. I’d like to thank the State Fair for giving me the opportunity to work in the Horticulture Division at the Great New York State Fair,” said Flower Show Superintendent Fred Miller. 