MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Neighbors are mourning the loss of the beloved Manlius mascot.

Manny & Faye, the iconic swan couple has captured the hearts of generations of visitors to the Manlius Swan Pond.

“Three generations here, I came here as a child, I saw the swans the ice cream,” Denise Welch said.

Welch said coming to the swan pond has always been a tradition. She’s disheartened by the news of Faye’s passing.

The swans have been around for over 100 years, donated to the village along with the pond in 1905.

“I was devastated,” Village of Manlius Mayor Paul Whorrall said. “It’s [the swans] are such an important part of our village, I just don’t understand what’s going on in the world these days.”

The village is branded by swans, and people came from all over to see the duo.

“We’re going to do what we can to protect these swans, we always have,” Mayor Whorrall said. “I’ve already sent out and contracted with somebody to put cameras around the whole perimeter of the swan pond so this hopefully will never happen again.”

The investigation is on-going.

If you have any information that can help, call Manlius Police at (315) 682-2212.