Flu season takes a backseat to COVID-19

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A local pharmacist from Kinney Drugs says flu numbers are down this season, likely because people are following the COVID-19 regulations and more doses of the flu vaccine were distributed.

Leona Brennan, who lives in Manlius and will be turning 99 in March, got her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday. She said she’s been healthy so far this year.

“No, I haven’t had the flu this year, thank God.”

Steve Palmer, a pharmacist for Kinney Drugs, said the numbers for the flu are low this year. He added because of the pandemic, many people are being more cautious because they’re trying to avoid an unnecessary hospital visit.

So, they’re doing what they can to have extra protection.

“The demand was very high at the beginning of the season, a lot of people were trying to get the flu shot, a lot of people got the flu shot, and there were points in time where we didn’t have flu shot for people because there were so many.”

Palmer says wearing masks, social distancing, and staying home are helping with the flu numbers. He recommends people keep following those rules to keep on a healthy path.