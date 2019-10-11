Flying into your local KFC: Kentucky Fried Chicken Wings

(CNN)– It’s a fast-food dream come true! KFC is adding Kentucky Fried Chicken Wings to its menu.

Of course, it’s the perfect portion size for someone who doesn’t want a whole piece of chicken or just wants a snack on the go. Sauce choices include Nashville-Hot, Buffalo, or Honey BBQ. If you’re not a big fan of the sauce, you can order them without the sauce (the classic style). Either way, “it’s finger lickin’ good.”

One order contains six wings and will cost you $5. If you’re looking to feed your whole crew on game day, the chicken chain is offering a 48 piece option for around $37. And if you want them delivered, KFC is offering free delivery on orders of $12 or more through November 24.