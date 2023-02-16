SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Many people across the nation and in our region are asking, what is going on in the skies over the United States?

People living along Page Lake in Susquehanna County say they’ve never seen anything like it before and they are trying to figure out what the objects were. Page Lake is located between New Milford and Harford and at this point in time, answers are hard to come by.

Yo, what the {expletive} is this?!?! Two little dots are flying side by side,” said a Page Lake resident.

You can hear the stunned surprise in the voice of a man who was running near Page Lake in Susquehanna County Tuesday afternoon and saw something he describes as unusual in the skies.

He shot this video (featured below) with his cell phone and tells the I-Team he saw four objects in total. They appeared just before 4:00 p.m., and about half an hour later the objects disappeared.

He saw a helicopter in the same area which he says it looked like a military chopper.

All of this comes as questions remain about the shooting down of three flying objects over the United States and another over Canada.

It all started on February 4 when a Chinese balloon shot down near South Carolina. On February 10, an object was shot down in Alaska, February 11, an object was shot down over the Yukon Territory. And on February 12 U.S. Fighter jets shot down an object over Lake Huron in Michigan.

The U.S. government has provided few details about the objects.

Eyewitness News spoke with Mike Marsicano from Hazleton. He has flown all types of aircraft for more than 50 years. He was a state police helicopter pilot and a commercial airline pilot for more than 20 years. He now flies private jets.

Eyewitness News showed him the Susquehanna County video to get his take on the objects.

The I-Team asked, “could it be some type of optical illusion? We’re playing devil’s advocate.”

“I didn’t take the video, but what I can see was the objects were moving left to right, right to left, and they were synchronized like a pair of military airplanes would fly,” said Marsicano.

Marsicano says he can’t determine what these objects are but he’s glad that people are asking questions and looking up to the skies.

“I think they’re paying more attention but it has to be factual, it has to be proven. Our military aircraft the 22s the 18s long haul-bombers, have the technology now with video systems built into them and get up close. They know what’s going on,” Marsicano explained.

Eyewitness News reached out to the F.A.A. about the Susquehanna County objects, but we did not hear back. The state police say they did not receive any calls from residents.

Eyewitness News also reached out to the U.S. Military, but again we have not heard back, but we will keep trying to get answers.

If you’ve seen something unusual, or have video you’d like to share with Eyewitness News, contact the I-Team by submitting a tip here.