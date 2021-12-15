FONDA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – For three years, Nikki and Rich Lang have been spreading the holiday spirit with their computerized light show in Fonda. With the help of the radio, their light display syncs up to four festive songs.

To listen to the music you have to tune your car radio to 88.1 FM. The Lang family says they normally get a bunch of people stopping by to check the show out.

It runs every half hour from 5 p.m.-10:30 p.m. seven days a week and weather permitting. The entire display contains more than 12,000 lights and with the help of a computer, the four songs play perfectly synced up with the lights.

Each year they accept donations for a new charity. Last year they raised more than $600 for St. Judes. This year they’re taking donations for Autism Society of America this year.

Want to check it out? Their address is 1239 State Highway 334, Fonda N.Y. 12068.