SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Food Bank of Central New York is now serving up its own jars of pasta sauce!
The nonprofit agency launched its “Pantry Classics” line of staple grocery items. The initiative is a new private label food venture for the Food Bank of Central New York.
This fundraiser will help provide meals for neighbors facing hunger. The first product hitting store shelves is a classic tomato & basil pasta sauce.
The sauce will be made available to the Food Bank’s network of partner agencies throughout 11 counties in Central New York.
Jars are also available to the public at grocery stores. Proceeds go directly to the Food Bank of Central New York.
Through a partnership with Giovanni Foods, the Food Bank has commissioned the production of the sauce.
In addition to Wegmans and Tops, the Food Bank of CNY is working to partner with more retailers to offer the Pantry Classics Pasta Sauce.