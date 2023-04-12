CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This season’s first Syracuse Food Truck Takeover sponsored by Sharon Chevrolet starts on Wednesday, April 12, at the Great Northern Mall, where 20 food trucks will be available for you to try food all summer long.

Every Wednesday from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. starting now through September, Syracuse food trucks will rotate each week at the food truck takeover on the other side of Dunk & Bright Furniture at the Great Northern Mall.

Families can eat great food while listening to live music and enjoy the nice weather. Tonight’s takeover will feature music from Marty from Digital Sounds DJs.

A list of trucks, menus, and online preordering is available online at Street Food Finder or by downloading the Street Food Finder app on your phone and visiting the HOTSPOTS page.

The following 20 food trucks will be attending tonight’s kick-off:

1. Via Napoli Express Wood-Fired Food Truck

2. Oompa Loompyas

3. D&G’s Mac and Cheese

4. Kikis Authentic Greek Food

5. Anthonys 19 TH HOLE

6. Ali Baba Food Truck

7. PB&J’s Lunch Box

8. Toss & Fire Wood-Fired Pizza

9. Baga Bowls On The Go

10. Bob Barkers Famous Hotdogs and Coneys

11. Callé Tropical

12. Mamacitas

13. Funk ‘n Waffles

14. Limp Lizard Bar & Grill

15. Ma & Pa’s Kettle Corn & Popcorn Factory

16. The Angry Pig BBQ

17. The Bacon Bomb

18. Phokouttahere

19. Carvel DeWitt

20. The Birdsong Cafe

Keep updated on all things #SYRFOODTRUCKS on Streetfoodfinder, by visiting the Syracuse Food Trucks Associations website or following the SFTA on Facebook and Instagram.