CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This season’s first Syracuse Food Truck Takeover sponsored by Sharon Chevrolet starts on Wednesday, April 12, at the Great Northern Mall, where 20 food trucks will be available for you to try food all summer long.
Every Wednesday from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. starting now through September, Syracuse food trucks will rotate each week at the food truck takeover on the other side of Dunk & Bright Furniture at the Great Northern Mall.
Families can eat great food while listening to live music and enjoy the nice weather. Tonight’s takeover will feature music from Marty from Digital Sounds DJs.
A list of trucks, menus, and online preordering is available online at Street Food Finder or by downloading the Street Food Finder app on your phone and visiting the HOTSPOTS page.
The following 20 food trucks will be attending tonight’s kick-off:
1. Via Napoli Express Wood-Fired Food Truck
2. Oompa Loompyas
3. D&G’s Mac and Cheese
4. Kikis Authentic Greek Food
5. Anthonys 19 TH HOLE
6. Ali Baba Food Truck
7. PB&J’s Lunch Box
8. Toss & Fire Wood-Fired Pizza
9. Baga Bowls On The Go
10. Bob Barkers Famous Hotdogs and Coneys
11. Callé Tropical
12. Mamacitas
13. Funk ‘n Waffles
14. Limp Lizard Bar & Grill
15. Ma & Pa’s Kettle Corn & Popcorn Factory
16. The Angry Pig BBQ
17. The Bacon Bomb
18. Phokouttahere
19. Carvel DeWitt
20. The Birdsong Cafe
Keep updated on all things #SYRFOODTRUCKS on Streetfoodfinder, by visiting the Syracuse Food Trucks Associations website or following the SFTA on Facebook and Instagram.