ADA, Ohio – It’s population is 5,941. A walk down its main street is liking turning back the clock.

But Ada, Ohio is the place where every NFL football is made, including the ones that will be used on Sunday for Super Bowl LVI.

“I had a couple guys around, and I go, ‘Can you believe we’re standing in here, making the game balls for the Super Bowl right now?’” recalled Wilson Sporting Good’s Andy Wentling. “There was 12 of us. Nobody else in the world is doing this, and we’re in a little factory three blocks off Main Street.”

Every game ball is made by hand in small town America. Then it goes from the assembly line in Ohio all the way to Southern California.

Wentling is the plant manager back in Ada, and he’s also onsite at the Super Bowl Experience at the L.A. Convention Center giving fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the process.

“We’ve got the top half and the bottom half and going to sew them together,” said Wentling. “What you’ll notice is there will be no knots. It’s one continuous lace.

“So many people think we have automation at the factory. They’re like, ‘This isn’t what you’re doing,’ but no this is what we do every day.”

Wilson said about 120 balls will be used in the big game.