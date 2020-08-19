For 12th day in a row, COVID-19 positive test results under 1% in NYS

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — For the 12th day in a row, the percentage of positive coronavirus tests in New York State is under 1%.
On Tuesday, more than 80,000 tests were administered in New York State, and 631 of those came back positive, for a positive rate of 0.7%.
“That is great news,” New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo said.
Sadly, there were six deaths related to coronavirus on Tuesday, and 548 New Yorkers remain hospitalized with the virus.
