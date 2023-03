LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Isn’t this getting old?

For the third time in under 14 days, a truck has hit Onondaga Lake Parkway Bridge, with the last incident taking place only two days ago, on March 29.

9-1-1 has confirmed the hit, and says there are no injuries.

A box truck appears to be off to the side of the road, in a ditch.

The right lane of the parkway was closed around 11:25 a.m., and we will let you know when it opens again.