Forest Rangers bust hunters for building private camp on state land

OHIO, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Department of Environmental Protection says that forest rangers discovered an illegal camp by a remote pond in the West Canada Lake Wilderness Area. They first discovered the camp on Friday, November 13, saying they observed multiple state land violations when they investigated.

On the evening of Thursday, November 19, rangers apprehended two hunters who were occupying the camp. After interviewing the Forestport men, the rangers issued multiple tickets for the following offenses:

Clearcutting the trail to their camp

Felling 14 trees to build their camp

Using a chainsaw in a wilderness area

Storing personal property on state land

Landing a plan on a prohibited body of water in a wilderness area