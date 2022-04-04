LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — What started off as a stop related to lights and speed turned into a lot more, the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office says.

Early Monday morning around 1:30, deputies pulled 34-year-old Alex Carrington over at the Kwik-Fill on S. Transit Street near Willow in Lockport. Carrington, a former defensive end, had two stints with the Buffalo Bills in the 2010s.

Authorities say a gun magazine was in plain view when deputies spoke with Carrington, who allegedly showed signs of intoxication.

After asking him to get out of the car for sobriety tests, deputies say Carrington refused and tried to start the car. But as he did this, officers used a stun gun and were able to remove him, they say.

Inside the vehicle, deputies say a loaded handgun and two more loaded, high-capacity magazines were found. The vehicle was impounded.

Carrington was accused of resisting arrest, obstruction of governmental administration, DWI, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration, second and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and several vehicle and traffic infractions.

Following his arrest, Carrington was arraigned on $5,000 bail. He’ll be in Lockport Town Court this Thursday.