Former Chatham clerk arrested for stealing from village

CHATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A former clerk and treasurer for the Town of Chatham was arrested for stealing money from the village. Barbara Henry, of Chatham, was arrested following a joint investigation from the Columbia County District Attorney and the State Police.

According to law enforcement, from April 2017 to August 2018, Barbara Henry used her position to unlawfully waive her own health insurance premiums. This caused the village to pay more than $4,000 to fund Henry’s health insurance.

The investigation also revealed that, during her time as Village Clerk-Treasurer for Chatham, Henry allegedly stole over $8,420.14 from Cadmus Lifesharing Association, a Massachusetts non-profit company that cares for individuals with disabilities.

In a prepared statement the acting superintendent of the New York State Police said:

“The arrest of this individual sends a strong message that we will not tolerate such corruption and when a public servant seeks to use their position for their own benefit at the expense of the taxpayers. Those who take advantage of their position and community will be held accountable and prosecuted appropriately.” New York State Police Acting Superintendent Kevin P. Bruen

Barbara Henry faces multiple charges including grand larceny. She is expected in court in April