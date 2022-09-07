UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is reporting that a former DDS Motor Sports employee has been charged with grand larceny for allegedly stealing money from customers.

According to police, in early August 2022, the owners of DDS Motorsports reported a large sum of money that was supposed to have been used to purchase parts for a customer, was stolen. During the investigation, the police learned that a now former employee, 30-year-old Michael Tuttle of Rome, was entrusted with the money, but allegedly never order the parts as promised. The customer never received their parts.

DDS owners then investigated past transactions dealing with Tuttle and noticed additional suspicious discrepancies. Investigators with the Criminal Investigations Division say the total amount of theft allegedly exceeded $8,000 in monetary damages.

Michael Tuttle of Rome has been arrested and charged with the following: