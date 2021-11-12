Former Giants punter Sean Landeta gives his take

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On an Empire State history test, residents of the state reportedly scored the magic number: 69%. That's according to Solitaired.com, who said the nationwide test of state history to combat a sluggish "pandemic brain" brought on by lack of stimulation.

They reportedly quizzed thousands, with the results uncovered that New Yorkers know state history fairly well! With over two-thirds acing the quiz, New York blows the national average—57%—out of the water.