ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Former New York State Inspector General Letizia Tagliafierro has passed away after a battle with cancer. She was 50.

The Saugerties native and SUNY Albany graduate served as a longtime official of the Andrew Cuomo administration, acting as Inspector General from January 2019 until she resigned in September 2021. Throughout her career, Tagliafierro worked as a key member of multiple government bodies, including the NYS Legislature, as a prosecutor for the Erie County District Attorney’s Office in Buffalo, and several vital roles aross the State Government.

Former New York governor Andrew Cuomo shared a statement about his former associate. “Letizia Tagliafierro was a unique and extraordinary combination. She was brilliant, giving, compassionate, and she dedicated those gifts to public service. She served with me in the Attorney General and Governor’s office and her stellar work improved the life of thousands of New Yorkers. And she did it all with an elegance and grace that illuminated every room she entered. She will be deeply missed but her inspiration will live on in all of us who knew her.”

The Inspector General’s Office stated that “The Offices of the New York State Inspector General are saddened to learn of the passing of former Inspector General Letizia Tagliafierro. “LT” was a dedicated public servant who left a lasting mark on this office and her colleagues. Our thoughts and prayers are with her loved ones during this difficult time.”

Expressions of condolences for Tagliafierro’s family can be shared at Buono Funeral Service and Lasting Memories.